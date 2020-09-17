FDP on ‘application of AI and machine learning in engineering problems’ underway

NIRJULI, Sep 16: The weeklong online faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in engineering problems’ is currently underway at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) under the aegis of AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, New Delhi from 14 September.

Out of 5000 applicants to the AICTE, from various institutes throughout India for hosting such FDPs in various disciplines, only 472 programmes were provided the grant. Two have been bagged by the NERIST.

The FDP in NERIST is the only ATAL FDP organized by a coordinator who has a mechanical engineering background for a thrust area on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Coordinator and Assistant Professor, Dr Santosh Kumar Tamang has played an instrumental role in bringing the programme grant from the AICTE to the NERIST.

A total of 185 participants from AICTE-approved institutes from across the country registered for the programme, where Dr Tamang briefed the participants on the theme of the programme.

NERIST Head of mechanical engineering department Prof M Chandrasekaran spoke about the department, while Dean of Student Affairs of NERIST Prof P Lingfa spoke on the significance of AI.

NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav acknowledged the contribution of the current AICTE chairman in the development of NERIST in its nascent stage.

The programme will conclude on 18 September.