ITANAGAR, Sep 16: The Lok Sabha was informed that the numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Army, Navy and Air Force are 16758, 1365 and 1716 respectively.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the Army stands at 32 while the Air Force recorded three.

As per the extant rules, there is no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious diseases while in service.

However, all deaths while in service are awarded terminal benefits. (PRO, Defence)