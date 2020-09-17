JFA seeks more accountability from media, appreciates Arunachal Times for responsible behaviour

GUWAHATI, Sep 16: The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has said that newspapers, news channels and digital media outlets should come clean on their employees turned positive for Covid-19 as accountable institutions.

“Now almost everybody knows that over a hundred media employees based in Guwahati tested positive for Covid-19 and most of them have recovered. Many of them have already revealed their health status individually in the social media,” said the scribe’s forum, adding: ‘however, the appalling development has not been properly reported by any media group in the pre-historic city seemingly to hide vital information.”

The forum has appreciated The Arunachal Times for its responsible conduct while dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as some of its employees turned positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

It was the first incident in the region where a newspaper management voluntarily came forward declaring the corona infection to its employees and also asking the visitors to its office on previous days for necessary virus screenings.

“When the media insists on responsible conducts from others, The Arunachal Times has shown the way, which is otherwise unusual to most media houses in the region,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria in a statement.