Students’ leader dies in road accident

LONGDING, Sep 16: Students’ and human rights organization leader Wangchai Wangsu died in a fatal road accident while travelling from Kanubari in Longding district to Assam’s Dibrugarh district on a hired vehicle on Monday, along with a friend.

He was evacuated to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, where he was declared brought dead.

The mishap occurred when the car hit a vehicle parked on the roadside and skidded off the road while the driver was trying to save a stranded cow on the road, informed Wancho Students’ Union (WSU) president Pongngoi Joham. The driver and his friend escaped with minor injuries, he said.

Both the cars were left badly damaged after the incident.

Wangsu was the assistant general secretary of WSU and the general secretary of Longding unit of the North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO).

All three MLAs of Longding district deeply mourned the tragic death of the student leader.

“It is so sad to know about the sudden and untimely death of Wangchai Wangsu. I am deeply saddened by hearing this undesirable news,” said RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam in a condolence message.

While expressing profound grief and sorrow over Wangsu’s demise, Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw said

he was a very energetic youth and his contributions towards the society as a students’ leader will always be remembered.

“I am deeply shocked to learn about the untimely demise of Wangchai Wangsu. A very soft-spoken and of amiable nature, he was a very sincere and hardworking youth leader,” Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu said.

Gabriel conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Longding DC ChestaYadav and SP Bharat Reddy also deeply mourned the sad demise of Wangsu.

“I am sorry to hear about the unexpected loss of Wangchai Wangsu. He will be greatly missed but his service for the students’ community and the people of Longding district will be remembered forever,” the SP said.

In its condolence message, the WSU said: Wangsu was one of the most active and visionary leaders of the union and society as well. He was loved by all for his kind-hearted and amiable nature and loving personalities.”

“His untimely demise is a great loss for the students’ community and people of the district and his contribution for the welfare of the student community and the society will always be remembered,” the WSU message said. It also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Tirap Changlang and Longding People’s Forum, All Tangsa Students’ Union and the Arunachal unit of the NEHRO also deeply mourned the tragic demise of Wangsu and conveyed their heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.