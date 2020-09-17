RGU closes campus after 4 test Covid +ve, exams suspended

RONO HILLS, Sep 16: Following a sudden outbreak of Covid-19 positive cases in the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the university administration has decided to close the campus till 22 September.

As per health officials, four cases have been detected from the RGU.

In a notice, the RGU also informed that all the ongoing online examinations for 2020 are suspended till 27 September.

“The remaining papers scheduled earlier from 17 September onwards will be rescheduled and notified later on. The examination process will resume from 28 September onwards and a fresh routine will be notified in due course,” the notice read.

The university also issued a notice informing that the controller of examinations (CoE) in-charge had tested positive on 15 September and was immediately shifted/reported to the Covid care hospital at Chimpu, Itanagar for further treatment.

It advised all primacy contacts of the CoE in-charge (from 8 September) to be under strict home quarantine for five days and to get tested before or on the sixth day if anyone develops symptoms.

Further, the university informed that the SMO and staff nurse at the university health centre, who treated the official, have also been put under strict home quarantine for five days and will undergo test on the sixth day or before if they develop symptoms.