Rashtriya Poshan Maah observed with awareness campaign on nutrition

KOLORIANG, Sept 16: An awareness campaign on nutrition was organised at various village and sectors under Koloriang CD block in Kurung Kumey district to mark the Rashtriya Poshan Maah-2020 on Wednesday.

CDPO cum ICDS Deputy Director (in-charge) Ringu Kama explained the activities under Poshan Maah and also emphasized on the need of Poshan Vatika at every Anganwadi centres in the district.

The weight and height of children between 0 to 5 years were also taken to find out the severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (Mam) for healthy children during the campaign.

Anganwadi workers, pregnant women, adolescent girls, children, former panchayat leaders, gaon burahs and members of the public attended the awareness campaign. (DIPRO)