Unidentified body recovered

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Sep 16: The police have recovered a semi-decomposed body of an unidentified man from the old fish and meat market here in East Siang district on Tuesday evening.

“The man might have died two to three days back,” police said, adding that the cause of death can be

ascertained only after the post mortem report is out.

The body has been sent for post mortem and the report is still awaited.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Pasighat police station.

Meanwhile, the AdiSU’s East Siang district president Kangir Jamoh has expressed serious concern over the recovery of the body from the heart of the town and appealed to the police to conduct a thorough investigation into it.