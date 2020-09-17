23 healthcare workers test Covid +ve in Heema Hospital

ITANAGAR, Sep 16: The Heema Hospital here has decided to suspend its services from 17 to 22 September after 23 (Earlier 20) healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Heema Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Kessang Thongdok informed that all services, including OT and emergency, will remain closed during the six-day closure for further testing of staffers and sanitization purposes.

However, those already admitted in the hospital will continue to receive treatment from the healthcare workers who have tested negative, he said.

The Heema Hospital saw a spurt in the number of patients soon after the RK Mission Hospital had suspended its services for a week as 25 of its healthcare workers had tested positive for Covid-19.