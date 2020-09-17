Mama Natung visits flood-ravaged areas under Mebo Subdivision

PASIGHAT, Sep 16: WRD Minister Mama Natung has visited the flood-ravaged Seram and Namsing villages under Mebo subdivision in East Siang district on Wednesday and reviewed the initiatives by the district administration and water resource department to control river erosion.

The minister also held on-the-spot discussion with the officers and MLAs, who accompanied him, to mitigate flood problem and gave assurance to provide all possible help. He also appreciated the MLAs, officers of concerned departments and local people for their patience at this difficult time when the state is battling numerous challenges like flood and Covid-19.

Natung was accompanied by the MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Kaling Moyong, Ojing Tashing and Tali MLA Jikke Tako, DC Dr Kinny Singh, SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and officers of the concerned department.

Later, Natung inspected the damaged site at Komlighat. He also visited Pasighat Millennium Playground near IGJHS School and Pasighat Ecotourism Park. (DIPRO)