135 new Covid-19 cases detected on Sun, 19 reported from TRIHMS

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: The state recorded 135 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 1,964.

Twenty-one of the cases are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest number of cases but also saw a dip in the number of cases from the usual, and reported 69 cases on Sunday. Of these, 19 were reported from the TRIHMS, 14 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, nine from the Banderdewa check gate, nine from the RKMH, nine from the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, six from the Covid care centre in zoo area, and three from Niba Hospital.

The ICR was followed by West Kameng and West Siang with 18 and 14 cases, respectively.

In West Kameng, 11 cases were reported from the Rupa CHC, four are military personnel at the military hospital in Dahung, and three tested positive at the Bhalukpong check gate.

In West Siang, 11 are returnees from Assam, the ICR and Uttar Pradesh, two are military personnel detected at a quarantine facility, and one is a primary contact.

Meanwhile, 129 people were discharged on Sunday, with the highest discharge of 45 in the ICR. (See full bulletin here.)

On Sunday, 1,723 samples were collected.

The state has recorded 13 deaths and 5,408 recoveries so far. The state’s tally of positive cases stands at 7,385.