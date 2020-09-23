FPCs sign buyback MoU with Parvata Foods

ITANAGAR, Sep 22: The Kameng Organic Farmers Producer Company (KOFPC) Ltd and the Lower Dibang Valley Organic Ginger Producer Company (LDVOGPC) Ltd have signed MoU with Parvata Foods Pvt Ltd for buyback agreement for processed ginger and turmeric under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCDNER).

The MOVCDNER is a flagship programme of the union government to transform

the Northeast region into an organic hub and establish the NE states as major suppliers of organic commodities for national and international markets through development and promotion of organic farming in the region.

The MOVCDNER is being successfully implemented in the state, and as of now 21 farmers-producers companies (FPC) have been created in Arunachal under this scheme.

The MoU were signed in collaboration with the state’s agriculture department, in the presence of INM Joint Secretary A Neerja, agriculture & farmers’ welfare ministry advisor Dr AK Yadav, and others.

KOFPC CEO Nabam Takum and secretary S Kino signed the MoU on behalf of the KOFPC, and the LDVOGPC was represented by its director Ravi Mehu and CEO Bhaskar G.

Neerja applauded the state’s agriculture department for undertaking the responsibility of handholding and ensuring buyback by Parvata Food.

“The state has set a benchmark under the MOVCDNER scheme and Arunachal will be inspirational for other states of the Northeast region,” she said, and congratulated the MOVCD team of Arunachal for the initiative.

Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, who was also present, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to help the farmers of the state.