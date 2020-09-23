Progs under Poshan Maah held

KHONSA, Sep 22: The Tirap KVK on Monday organized a ‘workshop-cum-awareness programme’ for anganwadi workers (AWW) and women farmers as part of the Poshan Maah.

Addressing the participants, Khonsa ADC Kretkam Tikhak spoke about the problem of malnutrition and other diet-related diseases faced by people. He encouraged the women farmers and the AWWs to make efforts to maintain a nutritional diet.

KVK Head Dr DS Chhonkar and WCD Deputy Director Hacham Bangsia also spoke.

Later, the ADC distributed vegetable seeds to all the AWWs and women farmers.

In West Siang district, a programme under the Poshan Maah was held at the Ruyi anganwadi centre under the Darak-Kamba ICDS project on Tuesday.

Kombo Secondary School Headmaster Marto Riba informed the participants about nutritional security, the advantage of nutrition in diet to protect oneself during Covid-19, and steps to become self-reliant.

CDPO Nyame B Riba highlighted the aims and objectives of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah, and provided insight into “poshan thali, importance of balanced diet and nutri-kitchen garden to avail nutri-rich foods at household level.”

The HGB, along with the president and the secretary of the Ruyi Lune-Bane also spoke. (With DIPRO input)