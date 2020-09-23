GWS seeks probe into delay in road construction

ITANAGAR, Sep 22: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has expressed solidarity with the families affected by the recent flood in Ego in Leparada district, and sought a probe by a special investigation team into the inordinate delay in execution of the two-lane Akajan-Likabali-Bam road under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North East.

Stating that “the famous Ego transit camp now depicts a deserted look with a trail of vast devastation,” the GWS appealed to the state government to compensate the affected families with adequate relief and rehabilitation packages.

It expressed gratitude to the state government for providing ex gratia to the families who lost their loved ones. It offered condolences to the families of late Bato Doye and Purna Bahadur Thakuria, and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on all the flood-affected families of Ego as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“Our immediate concern is to ensure that affected people are rehabilitated with access to all basic necessities, including food, water, shelter, electricity and medicines,” GWS president Tanga Kena said.

The society also pointed out that the RCC bridge over the Ego river, connecting Lower Siang with Leparada, West Siang, Shi-Yomi and Upper Subansiri districts, has been completely damaged.

“Movement to army headquarters and forward blocks like Basar, Aalo, Mechuka, Borarupok, Nacho, Limeking and Taksing has also been snapped due to the collapse of the bridge,” it said.

The GWS appealed to the central and the state governments to immediately restore the road communication. It also requested for construction of a temporary Bailey bridge over the Ego river in the interest of the affected people of Leparada and national security.

On 17 September, a flashflood and landslides triggered by rainfall caused major destruction in Ego Camp, Padi, Dali and Chisi villages in Dari circle of Leparada district.