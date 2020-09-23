Trg and distribution prog held

NAMSAI, Sep 22: The Namsai KVK conducted a series of ‘training-cum-piglets distribution’ programmes for farmers under the DBT-funded project, ‘Expansion of activities of biotech kisan hub in selected seven aspirational districts of the Northeast states’, recently.

During the programmes, the KVK’s animal science expert Dr BKD Borah encouraged the farmers to construct “scientific way of pig sheds” to protect their animals from adverse climatic conditions and diseases.

“Properly managed housing system, along with periodic vaccination can prevent the occurrence of fatal diseases like swine fever and African swine fever,” he said.

Dr Borah taught the beneficiaries about feeding, breeding and managerial aspects of pig rearing before introducing piglets.

KVK Head (in-charge), Dr D Sasmal explained the benefits of the project and said it would not only benefit the unit holders but also help the farmers in getting quality piglets at their doorsteps at a low cost.

“The ongoing project will not only include quality pig production but also cover processing and value addition, branding, packaging and marketing of various pig products,” Dr Sasmal said.

A total of 120 piglets (both local and cross-bred varieties), along with pig feed and anthelmintics were distributed among 60 farmers.

In another programme, neem cakes, neem oil and vermicompost were distributed to 25 farmers from Juna-III, Juna-IV and Nampong villages.