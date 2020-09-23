Skill development trg institutes to reopen

ITANAGAR, Sep 22: The skill development & entrepreneurship department has ordered reopening of all the skill development training institutes and centres in the state.

These include five industrial training institutes (ITI), 26 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) training centres, and five Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY) training centres.

The training of 5,280 candidates under the CMYKY/PMKVY and 931 candidates of the ITIs had been put on hold since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

All training providers with centres in non-containment zones have been instructed to start training while following the standard operating procedures issued by the central and the state governments.

The order for reopening the training centres is in compliance with the home affairs ministry’s permission to reopen all skill development training institutes and centres under the guidelines of Unlock 4 from 21 September onwards.

The five ITIs, located in Dirang, Yupia, Tabarijo, Roing and Balinong, have been catering to the needs of the skilled workforce in the state, and the skill development & entrepreneurship ministry has shared a tight training schedule for completion and assessment of 931 youths whose training was on hold till the order.

The state’s skill development & entrepreneurship department has gone on a war footing for fresh enrollment of candidates in the ITIs with a fixed calendar for the current academic year, as notified by the skill development & entrepreneurship ministry.

The department here observed that most of the ITIs were declared as quarantine centres by the district administrations. To restart skill development training, all the ITIs have been de-notified by the respective district administration from being quarantine centres, except the ITI in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley.

The department said that it is “rigorously taking up the matter with the district administration of Lower Dibang Valley for early vacation of ITI Roing from being a quarantine centre for commencement of trainings to benefit the youth of the state.”