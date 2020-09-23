Trg and animal health camp held

RAGI DOKE, Sep 22: Farmers, rural youths and farmwomen benefitted from a multidisciplinary ‘training-cum-animal health camp’ jointly conducted by the ICAR’s state centre in Leparada HQ Basar and the West Siang KVK here in Leparada on Monday.

Addressing the participants, the ICAR centre’s Joint Director (in-charge) Dr Doni Jini highlighted various aspects of scientific poultry farming, while West Siang KVK in-charge Dr Moloy S Baruah gave a talk on scientific farming of pigs and mithuns.

Plant breeding expert Dr Rita Nongthombam spoke on crop rotation and cultivation practices of high-yielding crops, while agro-forestry scientist Dr Rajesh Alone and ICAR Basar’s plant pathology scientist Dr R Singh gave lectures on the importance of jalkund and low-cost polyhouse and disease prevention measures for orange and other field crops.

Later, 700 poultry birds were vaccinated against Ranikhet disease, and deworming was done on 15 dogs.

Veterinary medicines, improved varieties of crops and farm tools were also provided to the farmers.