Youths trained for entrepreneurship challenge

AALO, Sep 22: Training was imparted to willing youths of West Siang district in the run-up to the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Challenge, at the conference of the DC office here on Tuesday.

“This a rare opportunity for businessmen, artisans and unemployed youths of the district to showcase their innovative ideas, plans and works not only to earn cash prizes but also to get selected to undergo intense training for skill development and establish their own business in future,” said ADC Liyi Bagra, who chaired the programme.

Exhorting the trainees to take keen interest in opportunities that come their way, he advised the youths to present their best project plans.

DPO Marjum Karga said that the ambitious project was conceived by the planning, finance & investment department in collaboration with the Kolkata IIM, while DIO K Wangmo made a PowerPoint presentation on the programme and the procedure to fill up the online forms by 30 September. (DIPRO)