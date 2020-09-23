Int’l webinar on aquaculture held

PASIGHAT, Sep 22: As many as 252 participants from India and abroad took part an international webinar on ‘sustainable aquaculture management in southeast Asia’, organized by the zoology department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Addressing the webinar, the college’s Zoology HoD Dr Keshav Kumar Jha highlighted “the aquaculture probability in India and southeast Asia in relation to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana – a scheme to bring about a ‘blue revolution’ through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India.”

JNC Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhary and IQAC in-charge Dr DP Panda also presented their views.

The speakers at the webinar were Dibrugarh University Life Sciences Professor SP Biswas on the topic, ‘Development of aquaculture in seasonal water bodies of Northeast India’, and Bangladesh Agriculture University’s fisheries scientist Dr Binay Kumar Chakroborty on ‘Sustainable aquaculture management in Bangladesh during Covid-19’.