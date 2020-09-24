Capital unit BJP welcomes agriculture bills

ITANAGAR, Sep 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Capital unit president Tarh Soping has welcomed the agriculture bills of the central government and said that “it will ensure maximum advantage to the farmers while the state would be able to reap the benefit subsequently.”

The BJP Capital unit congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for “successfully envisioning the future strength of the country in farming sectors and farmers.”

Terming the passage of the three bills as “historic” and “pertinent to the success of the farming community,” the BJP here said, “The bills will provide fair price for crops without the involvement of middleman and also increase income, thereby enhancing the living standard of farmers.”