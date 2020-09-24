KVK U/Subansiri celebrates Poshan Maah

BARIRIJO, Sep 23: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Upper Subansiri district, in collaboration with the ICDS project of Baririjo block celebrated Poshan Maah here on 22 September.

During the programme, the Home Science subject matter specialist emphasized on the benefits of a balanced diet, especially among women and children, in addition to tips and ways to boost immunity.

ADO Tagam Yoka spoke on the importance of kitchen gardening and encouraged the Anganwadi workers and helpers to consume more of locally available and organically-produced fruits and vegetables.

Carrying forward the theme of nutrition, Senior Scientist & Head in-charge Arvind Pratap (SMS Agronomy) explained explicitly on modal kitchen garden and nursery management of different vegetables. He encouraged the Anganwadi workers to take up vermi-composting for a sustainable kitchen garden.

The ICDS superintendent shared various nutritious recipes and demonstrated accurate ways to measure the weight and height of infants and children using various anthropometric equipments.

The programme winded-off with distribution of seeds (Brinjal, cauliflower and maize) to 27 participants.