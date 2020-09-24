Weeklong power cuts in four districts from Sep 25

PASIGHAT, Sep 23: The Aalo-Pasighat 132 kV transmission line will be shut down by the Pasighat transmission division, Department of Power for a week from 25 September (8 AM to 4.30 PM), affecting East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Lohit districts.

The power department’s executive engineer (E), Pasighat Transmission Division-III informed that the shutdown will take place to carry out clearance of vegetation along the corridor of transmission line and associated maintenance as the transmission line has been laid through tough terrain with thick forests.

“This shutdown shall have impact on the power supply during the daytime in East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Lohit,” the EE informed and appealed to the consumers of grid supply of the affected districts to bear with the department of power for the absence of grid power and regretted the inconvenience. (DIPRO)