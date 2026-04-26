Journalism requires accuracy, accountability: DCM

APUWJ hosts workshop on responsible, legal reporting

NAMSAI, 25 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) on Saturday organised a workshop on ‘Responsible and legal aspects of reporting’ under the Responsible Media Initiative 2026 at the multipurpose cultural hall here.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the event, and said that “journalism is a public trust that requires accuracy, accountability, and adherence to legal standards.”

He emphasised that verification must take precedence over speed in the digital era, and urged journalists to prioritise public interest while remaining sensitive to the region’s social and cultural diversity.

Mein also called on media professionals to be aware of laws governing reporting, including defamation, contempt of court, and protections related to minors and sensitive cases. He highlighted challenges posed by misinformation, artificial intelligence-generated content and deepfakes, and urged media organisations to strengthen editorial guidelines and fact-checking practices.

He said the state government supports a free and responsible press, and added that the pending pension scheme for working journalists would be implemented.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao said that journalism and the right to information often function parallelly in ensuring accountability. He said that media organisations must adhere to ethical standards, and noted that journalists are subject to legal provisions.

He also encouraged reporters to go beyond event-based coverage.

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor stressed the need for greater sensitisation within the media, and responsible reporting practices.

Advisor Dr Mohesh Chai said the rapid expansion of digital media has led to information overload, and urged journalists to avoid speculation and refrain from presenting opinion as fact.

During the technical session, advocate Kagam Bagra, special public prosecutor for the Government of Arunachal, spoke on the legal framework governing media reporting, including provisions related to cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Senior journalist Bengia Ajum conducted a session on ‘Sensible reporting in the digital era’, focusing on responsible reporting practices and changes in the media landscape.

APUWJ President Dodum Yangfo called for adherence to ethical and legal standards in journalism.

The workshop was attended also by Chow Sujana Namchoom, media professionals, mass communication students from Arunachal Pradesh University and Arunachal University of Studies, as well as journalists from the eastern districts of the state.