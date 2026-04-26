[ Mingkeng Osik ]

KIYIT, 25 Apr: The East Siang district unit of the Adi Ba:ne Ane Kebang (ABAK), in collaboration with district police and anti-drug teams of Kiyit and Ngopok, carried out a large-scale cannabis destruction drive across multiple villages in East Siang district.

The joint operation was conducted in two phases, covering Seram, Kongkul, and Namsing villages on 23 April, followed by Ngopok, Kiyit, and Borguli villages on 25 April. During the drive, the teams identified and uprooted a large number of illegally cultivated cannabis plants.

ABAK president Miti Perme commended the anti-drug teams for their discipline and active support throughout the operation.

Issuing a stern warning, Perme said that individuals found involved in illegal cultivation or non-compliance with the rules will face action.

To strengthen the movement, Perme informed that coordination meetings will be held monthly to enhance strategies and community engagement against drug abuse.