Guv highlights Arunachal’s strong tribal ethos

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ strong tribal ethos, community-based traditions and harmonious social fabric, which have long upheld dignity, mutual respect and social responsibility.

He highlighted these during a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) special monitor for child rights and elderly citizens, Balkrishan Goel, at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday.

The two also discussed shared commitment towards promoting human dignity, protecting rights, and ensuring inclusive social wellbeing.

The governor spoke about the initiatives of the state government, along with the contributions of benevolent non-governmental organisations, in advancing the welfare and protection of children and elderly citizens.

Emphasising the need for sustained outreach, the governor suggested conducting regular awareness campaigns across the state to further strengthen safeguards, sensitise communities, and reinforce welfare mechanisms for the vulnerable sections of society.

Goel briefed the governor on the areas requiring greater attention and focused intervention, particularly in reinforcing protection frameworks and improving support systems for those in need. (Lok Bhavan)