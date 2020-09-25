RGU gets full-time registrar, CoE

RONO HILLS, Sep 24: Dr NT Rikam and Dr Bijay Raji on Thursday joined as full-time registrar and controller of examination (CoE), respectively, of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here.

Both have been appointed initially for a period of two years, but their tenures are extendable upto five years.

Dr Rikam took over the charge from Prof Tomo Riba, and Dr Raji took over the charge from Dr David Pertin.

Dr Rikam has earlier served as the principal of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. He had also served as deputy registrar at RGU during 2008-2009. Dr Raji was earlier the principal (in-charge) of the government college in Daporijo.