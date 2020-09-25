BJP’s diversionary tactics

As the farmers of India are up in arms against the farm bills recently passed by Parliament, efforts are being made by the government, using the media, to divert the attention of the public. Two dozen farmers’ organizations have called for a nationwide bandh on 25 September to protest the farm bills. Not surprisingly, the NCB, which is probing the drug allegations linked to the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, has summoned actress Deepika Padukone on the same day for questioning.

Along with Deepika and Sara Ali Khan, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been summoned by the NCB. While it was reported that their names were implicated by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her lawyer refuted these claims in an interview to the media on Wednesday. This move of the NCB is a pure attempt to manage the headlines on behalf of the government. The summoning of superstar Deepika Padukone for an alleged drug-related case will definitely attract the attention of the public. Therefore, in order to manage media headlines, the NCB has summoned her on the day the farmers have announced to stage massive protests across the nation. Aided by news channels which are pro-government, attempts will be made to discredit the protest of the farmers by covering the NCB’s summoning Deepika Padukone the whole day. Unfortunately, a large section of the so-called national media has become the mouthpiece of the government. They always aid the government in managing headlines and divert attention from the real issues.