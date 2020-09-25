Couple donates land for village

AALO, Sep 24: A couple has donated 22,000 sq mtrs of prime land, located near the BRTF road in between Kerang and Keak villages in West Siang district, for establishment of ‘Minli-Gibi (MG) village’.

Due to the continuous efforts by the couple, Gibi Tato and Minli Tato, for the last three years, the residents of the village now have road connectivity, a children’s park, a playground, and nine well-built, uniform houses.

Minli informed that the drainage system, rearing of livestock away from the dwelling places, granary at a planned location, improvised toilets, electrification, etc, “are being worked out from various sources.”

He, however, lamented that though the village is a notified one, many things have been left undone as it is yet to be taken up in the village census.

On 23 September, the couple along with the village committee observed the third foundation day of the village

and donated notebooks, pens, pencils and bicycles to nine village students as part of a weeklong ‘seva saptah’.

DFCSO Rebom Nguso Lendo attended the programme and lauded the couple’s rare humanitarian gesture.

He also gave away AAY cards issued to the villagers, and awarded Rs 10,000 to the first Class 10 passed student of the village.

Among others, public leader Domin Karbak, HGBs, GBs, and BJP workers from Kamba and Yaki Tato villages spoke during the programme. (DIPRO)