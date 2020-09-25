IMC team sanitizes civil secretariat

ITANAGAR, Sep 24: The sanitization team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday sanitized the state civil secretariat here.

Speaking to the press, IMC Joint CEO Tadar Tarang informed that the sanitization process will continue on Friday and the team will sanitize the entire secretariat complex.

The sanitization of the secretariat has been taken up following the report of several Covid-19 positive cases being found among the staffers. The joint CEO also said that till now six members of the IMC sanitization team have also tested positive for Covid-19.

“Since March, we have been carrying out sanitization wherever authorities directed us to do so. Our staffers are sincerely working hard, putting their own lives at risk,” said Tarang.

He said that, despite some shortcomings, the IMC is making every effort in the battle against Covid-19.

“We are in a crisis and battling a global pandemic. There is no time to complain and everyone will have to make adjustments, so that work is not hampered,” he said.

He further informed that the required equipment and kits have been provided to the sanitization team.