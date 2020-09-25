Highway robbers arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 24: The capital police have arrested two persons, identified as Yura Tate (19) and Dindo Naru (22), in connection with the recent highway robbery case.

A police team comprising Inspector M Geyi, SI G Arangham, Head Constable Likha Tak and Constables Taba Nikia, Bomkia Yangfo and T Ramu reportedly caught the two alleged accused red-handed in Lekhi at around 6:30 pm on Thursday during patrolling, when the accused were attempting to rob one Mahindra Bolero pickup truck after overtaking the truck on an R15 bike.

The accused disclosed during preliminary interrogation that they committed robberies in Nirjuli area, Papu Nallah in Naharlagun, Yupia/Gumto in Doimukh, and Chimpu in Itanagar, the police stated.

The police said that the accused will be produced before the court on Friday.

For the last one month, there were reports of highway robbery being carried out by two unknown persons on a black-and-red R15 bike without a number plate, targeting vehicles being driven by non-tribals returning after delivering goods in the Itanagar capital region.

The police informed that the duo’s modus operandi was to follow the target vehicle returning from Itanagar and Naharlagun in the evening on a bike or on a grey scooter without a number plate. They would snatch whatever cash was found in the target vehicle and flee from the scene, using masks and helmets to prevent being identified.

The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries had raised the issue with the director general of police recently, and had demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Two cases have been registered at the Nirjuli police station, based on FIRs lodged by one Gobind Gupta and one Saiful Islam on different dates.