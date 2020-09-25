GB surrenders licenced DBBL gun

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, Sep 24: The gaon burah (GB) of Bodak village in East Siang district, Gumbo Tayeng, surrendered his licenced 12 bore DBBL gun before the divisional forest officer (T) here on Thursday.

The GB said he surrendered his gun after realizing that use of guns for hunting wild animals has an adverse effect on the ecosystem of the locality.

Pasighat DFO (T) Tasi Mize said, “Hunting of wild beasts using licenced guns is causing rapid degradation of wildlife population in the region. People should give up their barrel guns to prevent its misuse.”

Tayeng had earlier served as ASM for two terms, and was the leader of the Mebo Block Congress Committee.

Commending the GB’s gesture, the DFO appealed to all community members to follow Tayeng’s example and work for wildlife conservation in their localities.

The DFO assured the GB of forwarding his name to the state government for paying him proper honour for the exemplary act.

Mize informed that he had earlier mobilized the rural people to protect the wildlife. Consequently, he said, the villagers of Runne under his territorial jurisdiction submitted 18 air guns at his office in February this year.

The air guns surrendered by the villagers are under the forest department’s custody, while the 12 bore DBBL gun has been submitted to the district magistrate.

Among others, Wildlife Trust India (NE Region) deputy director Sunil Kyaring, forest range officers and members of the Kotga Gorah Community Conserved Reserve (Mebo) were present on the occasion.