Need to create drug-free model village: DC

NAMSAI, Sep 24: Namsai DC RK Sharma on Wednesday said there is a need to select and create a drug-free model village, “so as to encourage other villages to adopt the same strategies as that of the drug-free model village, which in turn will make Namsai a drug-free district.”

He said this during a district level committee meeting on ways to implement the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) 2020-21.

During the meeting, which also saw the participation of the SP, officers from the health department, and other stakeholders, the district programme officer and the member secretary made PowerPoint presentations on the aims and objectives of the meeting and the district’s action plan, respectively.

The participants also discussed ways to make the programme more effective and inclusive, and the road ahead in combating the trade and use of drugs in the district.

The DC stressed on “protecting vulnerable youths and moderate addicts, and legal measures to check and break the demand and supply of drugs.” He also advocated encouraging CBOs, unions, etc, to act as watchdogs for the society.

The NMBA was launched on 15 August all over India by the union social justice & empowerment ministry, with the aim of reducing the demand for drugs in 272 most affected districts. (DIPRO)