Water supply in Itanagar disrupted

ITANAGAR, Sep 24: Water supply to Itanagar township from the Senki View water treatment plant (WTP) has been disrupted due to a breakdown of the vertical pumps of the jack well of the WTP on Thursday morning.

The PHE&WS department has decided to supply drinking water on alternate days to the sectors and colonies of Itanagar till the pumps are restored.

Accordingly, no water will be made available to the sectors under the RK Mission section and the Gohpur section on 26 September.

“The department’s water tanker will be pressed into service where no supply of water is made,” said an official release.

The department has requested the consumers to bear with the problem till the water pumps are repaired.