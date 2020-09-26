Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniv observed

ITANAGAR, Sep 25: The state BJP virtually observed the 104th birth anniversary of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya – the ideological guru of the BJP – throughout Arunachal on 25 September.

Besides the party’s state headquarters, the day was observed at the mandal and district levels also.

Among others, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and MP Tapir Gao addressed the event.

As part of the programme, state BJP vice president Ojing Tasing launched the Sukanya Samriddhi Abhiyan – a campaign for the girl child, which will be spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha.

Our correspondent adds: In Lower Dibang Valley, members of the district BJP planted trees in various schools, PHCs and villages of the district to mark the day. District BJP president Tapak Pertin, VP Monti Linggi and district Kisaan Morcha president Daniel Perying also participated in the drive.