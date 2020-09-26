Poshan Maah progs organized

DUMPORIJO, Sep 25: The Upper Subansiri KVK, in collaboration with the ICDS project, organized an awareness programme on nutritional kitchen gardens as part of the Poshan Maah celebration here on Friday.

Agriculture extension specialist Topi Riba made a PowerPoint presentation on ‘nutri-sensitive innovative practices and nutri-kitchen garden’, while plant protection scientist Nani Yampi made a presentation on ‘nursery management of nutri-kitchen garden’, and on issues associated with crops, bio-pesticides and bio-fertilizers.

Dumporijo SDO Mobia Tai encouraged the participants to take up kitchen gardening, and CDPO Gusar highlighted the aims and objectives of Poshan Maah.

Altogether 50 participants, including anganwadi workers and ICDS staffers, attended the programme.

The Tirap KVK also organized a ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on nutrition and nutritional kitchen gardens in Mopaya village as part of the Poshan Maah.

KVK Head Dr DS Chhonnkar spoke on the importance of the Poshan Maah and the training programme. Resource persons included VKV scientists Pura Hano and Phurin Songtheng.

Vegetable seeds were distributed to about 68 participants under the Nutri Campaign-2020.