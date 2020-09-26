Org suggests using ind’l area along Changlang-Khuchep road for expansion of DH

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, Sep 25: The Longchang Elite Society (LES) has suggested that the industrial area here be selected for the expansion of the Changlang district hospital (DH), instead of the ALC Line, which is in the middle of the township.

LES president Kamtu Mamai and his team met DC Dr Devansh Yadav and submitted a three-point charter of demand on Friday.

The memorandum urged the DC to “relook into the decision as ALC Line is not feasible as the site is surrounded by private residences, government quarters and commercial establishments.”

The LES suggested that the industrial area – presently the CRPF camp area – along the Changlang-Khuchep road be used for establishing a permanent hospital.

“The site has sufficient land and is free from all encumbrances,” the memorandum read, adding that there is scope for expansion in the future too.

The LES further stated that Rs 50 lakhs had been released by the DoTCL for renovation of the Changlang-Khuchep road but the road is still not fit for vehicular movement.

The memorandum urged the DC to look into the matter seriously and ensure that the allocated fund is judiciously utilized by the executing agencies. The DC is understood to have assured that the demands would be looked into.