Govt schools facing shortage of subject teachers

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Sep 25: Five government upper primary schools (UPS) in Sille-Oyan circle of East Siang district are facing shortage of teachers.

The UPS’ in Pame (DPTE) and Oyan need mathematics subject teachers, while the Sille Camp UPS needs a Hindi subject teacher. The UPS in Mangnang needs both mathematics and Hindi subject teachers, while the UPS in Rani (WRC) field also needs a teacher.

Meanwhile, various organizations of the district, including the Bogum Bokang Kebang, the ABK (Youth), the All East Siang District Students’ Union and the Legong Banggo Students’ Union, on Friday submitted a joint representation to the state’s elementary education director, demanding immediate posting of teachers to the UPS’ as per the requirements.