DTFI reviews NDD, AFP and MR

PASIGHAT, Sep 26: The East Siang district task force on immunization (DTFI) on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming second National Deworming Day (NDD), scheduled to take place from 1 to 15 October.

The meeting also included orientation and sensitization on acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) and measles rubella (MR) surveillance.

Chairing the meeting, ADC Tatdo Borang asked the medical officers and representatives of primary and community health centres and Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here to achieve 100 percent immunization coverage.

He informed that “due to Covid-19, unlike previous years, ASHAs, AWWs and ANMs will visit and deworm children between the ages of 1 and 19 under the NDD this time.”

Borang also held an open discussion on AFP and MR with the stakeholders, and expressed hope that the district would achieve its target through coordination between the block and the district levels.

“Corrective measures must be taken seriously to address all odds,” he added.

DMO Dr Kaling Dai stressed on timely submission of the reports on the NDD, AFP and MR, and instructed all to ensure that the data tallies with the record register (source).

DRCHO Dr T Gao made a PowerPoint presentation on the strategies, plans and achievements of the DTFI, and presented a brief on AFP and MR.

The meeting was also attended by MS Dr YR Darang (BPGH), besides representatives of the PMC, the DDSE office and the WCD department. (DIPRO)