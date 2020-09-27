Poshan Maah activities get underway in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, Sep 26: The women & child development department here in East Siang district is celebrating the Rashtriya Poshan Maah along with the rest of the country.

As part of the programme, a project level recipe competition was conducted on Saturday at the Daying Ering Memorial Higher Secondary School auditorium here by ÇDPO Onyok Panyang.

ICDS Deputy Director (DD) Machi Gao, along with a panel of nutritionists from the health & family welfare department and experts/scientists from the College of Horticulture & Forestry took part as judges of the recipe competition.

Gao spoke on the importance of having nutri-gardens at anganwadi centres, and added that the Poshan Maah is part of the Poshan Abhiyan, “a national flagship programme

for holistic nourishment, aiming to achieve improvement in the nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls and pregnant and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner.”

She also highlighted the importance of locally-available resources to gain maximum nutrition with low-cost recipes.

Recipe competitions were also organized in Ruksin and Nari on Saturday by the CDPOs. The DD attended the programmes there and distributed ‘nutri baskets’ among preschool children and pregnant and lactating mothers. (DIPRO)