Specialist docs will be posted soon: Jini

AALO, Sep 26: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini said that specialist doctors will be posted soon at the general hospital here in West Siang district to cater to the medical needs of the people.

Addressing a felicitation programme of voluntary blood donors of the district on Saturday, Jini also informed that he is in constant touch with the medical community to improve the condition of the hospital here.

Those who voluntarily donated blood during the pandemic were felicitated in the function organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Voluntary Blood Donor Organization (APVBDO) at Gumin Kiin here.

After giving away the certificates and mementoes to the donors, Jini said, “Blood donation is a humanitarian service and donors have nothing to lose as it is beneficial instead to reduce iron accumulation in our body, cancerous cells’ growth, burn calories and stimulate blood cell production in the long run.”

The MLA assured of all help to the AVBDO, led by Ramesh Jeke, in the future.

He also urged the youths to join the fight against drugs, and said that the recent nabbing of drug peddlers by the police “is a step towards wiping it out from our society.”

DRDA PD Jiken Bomjen said that “the health delivery system is one of the most essential services in the district, and the district administration, the health department and the civil society have to work in unison to extract best services.”

DMO Dr Moli Riba said that efforts are being made by the medical community to give a good shape to the general hospital here, and sought cooperation from all in this regard.

APVBDO chairman Jeke expressed gratitude to the MLA for providing blood testing kits and a blood bank during the pandemic at his personal request.

APVBDO West Siang unit chairman N Doji, Marjum Ete from SFS, and blood recipient Mibom Riba also spoke. (DIPRO)