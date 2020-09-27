Nat’l symposium on gender and migration held

RONO HILLS, Sep 26: More than 175 participants from 20 states attended a two-day national symposium on ‘Evolving facets of gender, migration and holistic wellbeing: Intercontinental dimensions & discourse’, organized by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here.

During the symposium, which concluded on Saturday, eminent speaker Dr Pragya Tiwari Gupta spoke on the themes, ‘Gender dimensions and social evolution: A comparative dialogue between Asia and Africa’ and ‘Development conundrum and urbanization: Special focus on Africa and India’.

Another resource person, Dr Kulwinder Kaur, gave a lecture on the topic, ‘Gender, public space and urban planning: An intersectional approach’.

Among others, RGU’s Environment Sciences Dean Prof NC Singh, programme convenor Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Anthropology HoD Prof H Vokendo Singh, and Social Work HoD Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh also spoke.

The symposium was organized jointly by the social work, anthropology and geography departments of RGU, under the patronage of the VC and Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra.