Weeklong film festival on life of Gandhi gets underway

RONO HILLS, Sep 26: A weeklong film festival on the life of Mahatma Gandhi got underway at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Saturday.

The festival is part of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha spoke on Gandhi’s ideals of fighting shoulder-to-shoulder in times of need in a nonviolent way.

“In these Corona times also, life should go on and we should emulate the teachings of Gandhi in our own life,” he said, and called upon the present generation to fulfill the dream of the Mahatma of a free and self-reliant India.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam opined that the best way of paying homage to the Mahatma would be by “emulating his ideals while emphasizing on the importance of visuals as an effective medium of communication to carry the message of the Father of the Nation to everybody.

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra described Gandhi as “the champion of nonviolence and social reforms.”

Joining the inaugural programme, Dr Vaishali recalled how in her school years and afterwards, films on Gandhi used to be screened on a regular basis to popularize the teaching of Gandhi, “which is much required in all times.”

She joined the registrar in stressing the “impact of the visual medium as the present initiative of the university in taking support of the Films Division of India in getting the most authentic films reflecting on the life and contribution of the Mahatma for the benefits of the viewers.”

The weeklong film festival is a ‘blended’ one, and is available on the RGU website rgu.ac.in, which one can access.

The films are supported by the Films Division of India and dedicated to taking the message of the Father of the Nation to one and all.

Organizing committee chairman Prof RC Parida and member Sunil Koijam also spoke.

The festival’s closing function will be held on 2 October, coinciding with Gandhi’s birth anniversary.