Internet connectivity an issue, college principals tell RGU

RONO HILLS, Sep 27: The principals of all the 42 colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Sunday said that internet connectivity is the biggest hurdle faced by the colleges and the students alike.

They said this during an online meeting between all the principals of the affiliated colleges and RGU authorities.

It was resolved that efforts would be made by the university, the state government and the colleges to collectively initiate steps to request the service providers to strengthen connectivity in all parts of the state.

It was observed in the meeting that almost all online exam-related concerns were due to “wrongful feeding of data by the students while filling up of the forms,” the university informed in a release.

To resolve the issue, ‘Google forms’ have been circulated among the colleges to give the students another chance to correct their applications.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha appealed to all the colleges affiliated to RGU to work together with the university to ensure that the students do not miss an academic year at any cost.

Chairing the meeting, Prof Kushwaha emphasized the university’s motto, saying that the “university in no circumstances will leave any student behind.”

RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra said, “It’s integral that RGU and its colleges work hand-in-hand for the success of online exams and the beginning of the next session.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, who initiated the meeting, said that RGU is ready to face the challenges in these difficult times.

“With cooperation and coordination among the university and its colleges, it can overcome all challenges,” Rikam said, and added that, in view of the recent

Covid-19 outbreak in the campus, the university had to reschedule the ongoing online exams from 30 September to 18 October.

RGU Joint Registrar (Academics) Dr David Pertin, Joint Registrar (Exams) Dr Nani Tamang Jose and RGU online exams coordinator Prof Utpal Bhattacharya also spoke.

Dr Pertin informed that the RGU VC has already appealed to important network providers, such as Vodafone, Jio and BSNL, for “connective measures to ensure internet connectivity in the campus.”

RGU Controller of Examinations, Dr Bijay Raja said RGU would regularly connect with all the colleges for such idea-sharing initiatives in the future.