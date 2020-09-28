135 Covid-19 cases on Sun, all 18 cases in Kra Daadi among police returnees from ICR

ITANAGAR, Sep 27: The state recorded 135 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, with 18 of the total cases detected in Kra Daadi district among police personnel who returned from the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

The ICR topped the list yet again as 62 people tested positive for Covid-19. Of these, 18 were reported from the flu clinic of the TRIHMS, 14 were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 10 from the testing centre of the CCC-SOA, Itanagar, nine from the flu clinic of the RKMH, six from the Banderdewa check gate, and five from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi.

Of the total cases detected on Sunday, five are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 98 people were discharged on the day (See full bulletin here).

On Sunday, 1,681 tests were conducted.

Currently, there are 2,495 active cases, of which 1,368 people are in home isolation and 1,127 are in government-run hospitals and care centres.

The CCC-SOA in the zoo area has only five vacant rooms/beds, while the DCH in Chimpu has eight. The DCHC in Midpu has 16, and the SQF in Lekhi has 52 vacancies.