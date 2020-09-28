Union seeks one-time increase in number of seats for 1st sem DNGC students

ITANAGAR, Sep 27: The students’ union of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here has urged the education minister to bring in a special provision to increase the allocated seats for admission of students in the first semester at DNGC in the current session only.

In a representation to the minister, the union said that, as per the order issued by the higher & technical education directorate in June 2015, “the allocation of seats in each stream of first semester was done as follows: BA – 1,200 seats (catchment: 800 and non-catchment: 400); BSc – 200 seats (PCM: 100 and CBZ: 100); BCom – 200 seats.”

It said that every year, the seats allocated have been inadequate and required enhancement, except for BSc (CBZ). “However, in this academic year, due to

Covid-19 outbreak, our students are not going out of the state to study further. Therefore, it is observed that the seats allocated for BA and BSc (CBZ) seem to be inadequate. Many students are on the verge of losing the entire year due to unavailability of seats for admission,” it said.

The union requested the minister make provision for increasing the allocated seats for admission of students in the first semester during the current session as follows: BA – 300 seats, and BSc (CBZ) – 30 seats.

“We anticipate that our request shall be fulfilled at the earliest, considering the need of the students due to current pandemic situation,” the union’s assistant general secretary Lokam Chabo stated in a press release.