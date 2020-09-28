7 digital, electronic media houses get AEDMA membership

ITANAGAR, Sep 27: In an endeavour to bring quality journalism through the electronic and digital platforms in the state, the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) in a function on Sunday handed over certificates of membership to its newly affiliated members.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno urged the digital and electronic media organizations based in Arunachal to work with quality while maintaining the ethics of journalism.

He also elaborated the various challenges faced by the journalists and the media houses of the state.

Sangno said that the membership process of the AEDMA, the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the APUWJ “should be seen as a way to check and balance journalistic work, as well as to maintain the trust of the people who rely on authentic mediums of information.”

AEDMA president Migom Toko informed that several organizations had applied for membership. However, due to their incomplete paperwork and other related shortcomings, they were deemed not eligible for membership of the AEDMA at the moment.

“As of now, seven digital and electronic media houses have qualified for membership. All the affiliation process was done after thorough verification of the company paperwork and

other norms of the AEDMA, in consultation with the APC and the APUWJ,” he said.

Earlier, certificates of membership were handed over to the media houses, which included Itanagar News, Arunachal Today, News Time Assam, Dy365, Gyoloo News, Arunachal Mirror and East Mojo.