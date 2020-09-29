Oyi Lendo wins ‘Sadak ka superstar’ contest

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: Oyi Lendo has been adjudged the winner of the reality show ‘Sadak ka superstar’, which was aired as a primetime show on DD National.

Produced by Space Miracle Studios, Itanagar, ‘Sadak ka superstar’ is the only reality show from the state till date to have been aired as a primetime show on DD National.

The organizers described it as a “multi-genre talent hunt show, in which a host travels extensively through every district of the state to find talent on the streets.” The show was aimed at promoting the cultures and traditions of Arunachal, and at showcasing the talents and the beautiful places of the state.

After auditioning hundreds of people from all walks of life in every district of the state, the

best talents were selected for the elimination round, where the next batch of talents qualified for the semifinals, and so forth.