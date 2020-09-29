DC directs RWD to repair Mayung FSB road

YINGKIONG, Sep 28: Upper Siang DC Taper Pada has instructed the RWD executive engineer to get the dilapidated foam stabilized base (FSB) road in Mayung repaired on a war footing to facilitate smooth movement of villagers and army personnel.

The DC was on a two-day tour of Tuting and Gelling circles to inspect the status of the centrally-sponsored schemes like the PMGSY, BADP, MsDP, etc, there. He was accompanied by all the members of the district level monitoring committee, including the DPO and the PHED&WS EE, during the tour. (DIPRO)