Renowned Apatani singer Tasso Sira dies

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: Tasso Sira, a renowned singer of the Apatani community, died here on 28 September after prolonged illness.

He had sung many hit songs, such as Biiya-Biinya aha hegii dado pa, Noh rana – Mondo Noh rana, Myomi liitii, Anne habyañ, Popi Niti, etc.

Sira was also one of the founding members of the Popi Sarmiñ Society (PSS), which deeply mourned his untimely demise.

PSS chairman Radhe Tajung extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Recalling Sira as a very dedicated, sincere and efficient person, Tajung said, “Late Tasso’s contribution to the PSS is immeasurable. We have lost a very capable member of the society and a fine human being. His untimely demise is a great loss to the society.”