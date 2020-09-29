Workers’ entry suspended with exemption

ITANAGAR, Sep 28: The Itanagar capital region administration has extended the suspension of entry of workers coming from outside the state for another two weeks at the suggestion of the health department.

Workers other than those belonging to central/state government projects and those engaged in “special and emergent projects” will not be allowed entry into the ICR till 13 October “to contain spreading of Covid-19,” the administration said.

The administration had earlier suspended the entry of workers from 16 September for two weeks, which has now been extended by another two weeks.