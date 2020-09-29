Work on Rs 28 crore drinking water project in Motongsa to start soon: Mossang

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Sep 28: Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang acknowledged the drinking water problems faced by the residents here in Changlang district, and informed that work on the Rs 28 crore drinking water project in Motongsa “will start soon.”

He said this during the inaugural function of the public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department’s circle office here on Monday.

PHE&WS EE Kipa Niama informed that the tender process for the drinking water project “has been done and agreement with the executing agency will be done on 30 September.”

Niama gave assurance that the work would be completed in 20 months.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore under the SADA in Miao Bum (Hill), the PHE&WS office is expected to start functioning within two weeks.

Spread over a plinth area of 1010.49 square metres, the ground floor has 12 rooms meant for two assistant engineers, one junior engineer, the scheme branch, the accounts branch, the establishment branch, the cashier room, the print room, store and record rooms, washrooms, and a security room.

The superintending engineer has their office room on the first floor, along with seven other rooms for the PA, the P&D EE, the HQ EE, a conference hall, a canteen, a store, and separate washrooms for males and females.

HoDs and local leaders were present at the inauguration.